Report: Chicago philanthropist stole financial docs before quitting equity firm

A well-known Chicago philanthropist with ties to several artistic and media endeavors is alleged to have stolen confidential documents before resigning from the William Blair & Co. financial firm, Crain’s Chicago Business reported Monday.

The motion for injunctive relief alleges that Jim Mabie and three other former William Blair advisers stole those records before joining Chicago Capital, a recently incorporated equity firm, Crain’s reported.

“The Mabie team printed and removed from plaintiff’s place of business thousands of confidential customer documents that included highly sensitive customer financial information, not only in violation of the confidentiality agreements they had signed but also in direct violation of applicable (Securities & Exchange Commission) regulations that govern every employee’s duty at William Blair to maintain the privacy of their customers’ confidential information,” William Blair said in the motion.

William Blair is asking a judge to order Mabie and the others — one of whom is his son, David Mabie — to return the documents.

The elder Mabie resigned from William Blair on Feb. 16 after 34 years, Crain’s reported.

The attorney representing William Blair did not return calls for comment Monday. The case’s next court has been set for June 22.

Jim Mabie serves as the chairman of the board of trustees for WTTW. He also serves of the boards of WBEZ, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Lyric Opera and Chicago High School for the Arts.