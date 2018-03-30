Report: Facebook exec defended practices days after man killed on Facebook Live

A video posted online appears to show the fatal shooting of a North Lawndale man; the video also shows this image of a car driving away, apparently captured by the victim as he lay on the ground. | Screenshot

A controversial memo by a high-ranking Facebook executive that seemed to diminish real-world violence on the social media site came just days after a Chicago man was seen being shot and killed on Facebook Live.

The 2016 memo, first reported by BuzzFeed, this week, seemed to suggest that the means justified the ends of Facebook’s goal, connecting people, despite at times “ugly” consequences.

“The ugly truth is that we believe in connecting people so deeply that anything that allows us to connect more people more often is *de facto* good,” Facebook Vice President Andrew “Boz” Bosworth wrote in the June 18, 2016 memo.

“So we connect more people,” Bosworth continued. “That can be bad if they make it negative. Maybe it costs a life by exposing someone to bullies. Maybe someone dies in a terrorist attack coordinated on our tools.”

Mark Zuckerberg quickly denounced the memo and even Bosworth himself said in a tweeted response that he didn’t believe the memo that he wrote himself.

Just three days before the memo was written, 28-year-old Antonio Perkins was found face-down with gunshot wounds to the neck and head in a vacant lot in the 1600 block of South Drake, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m., authorities said. He lived in the 3500 block of West 12th Place.

In Perkins’ video, he is drinking from a plastic bottle and looking around. He sees a car drive by once, then return.

The video — viewed hundreds of thousands of times — clearly contains the sound of gunshots. The camera falls to the ground, then is raised again to catch a fleeting image of the car driving away.

It falls to the ground again, coming to rest in what looks like bloody grass. The screen goes black, though people can be heard in the background screaming and calling for an ambulance.

Three months before Perkins was killed, another man was shot while livestreaming to Facebook from West Englewood. He survived that attack, but was fatally shot about nine months later.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Bosworth distanced himself from the memo, saying “I don’t agree with the post today and I didn’t agree with it even when I wrote it.”

Facebook has been a common thread in many of the highest profile crimes in Chicago since Perkins was killed.

In January 2017, a mentally disabled man was kidnapped and tortured by four people on the West Side, with video of the attack broadcast on Facebook Live.

The victim, a Crystal Lake man who had been classmates with one of his alleged attackers at a west suburban alternative high school, appeared terror-stricken as he was taunted with racially-tinged insults — including calling him a supporter of then-President-elect Donald Trump.

Two of his alleged assailants cut his clothing with a knife, punched and kicked him. In one video, the man was forced to drink water from a toilet bowl.

The next month, 2-year-old Lavontay White and Lazarec Collins, his uncle, were killed and another woman was wounded in a West Side shooting. The woman, who was pregnant at the time, was on Facebook Live as shots rang out and the attack was broadcast on the platform. Lavontay and Collins were shot in the head while the woman, Lavontay’s aunt, was shot in the abdomen.

In March, a 15-year-old girl was gang raped, with her attack also streamed to Facebook Live.

As many as 40 people watched online as the girl was assaulted, but none reported it to police, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said at the time.

Johnson has been a vocal critic of the social media giant. After a December 2017 press conference announcing that police had made several arrests after infiltrating an illegal guns marketplace on Facebook, Johnson said:

“Facebook has a responsibility to the people that they serve to ensure that these types of things don’t go on, and quite frankly, they haven’t been very friendly to law enforcement to prevent these things, so maybe with you all’s help, they will become that.”

Minutes after that press conference, representatives from Facebook reached out to the CPD to arrange an in-person meeting to discuss law enforcement cooperation strategies.