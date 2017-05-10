Report: Las Vegas gunman booked hotel near Grant Park during Lolla

Stephen Paddock booked rooms at a Michigan Avenue hotel overlooking Grant Park during Lollapalooza, but never showed up, according to a report from TMZ.

Paddock book two rooms at The Blackstone Hotel, 636 S. Michigan Ave., one from Aug. 1 through Aug. 6 and the other during the duration of the fest, Aug. 3 through Aug. 6, according to the report. The festival attracted some 400,000 attendees, including Malia Obama.

According to TMZ:

“The hotel directly overlooked the main stage as well as several adjoining stages. It also overlooks the main entrance and exit where thousands of people file through. And the hotel had a bird’s-eye view of the crowd. We’re told Paddock specifically requested both rooms be a “view room” which only face Grant Park, where the concert was being held. And here’s the scariest part … it’s difficult if not impossible to flee because of the river (sic). Sources tell TMZ Paddock had never booked a room at the hotel before, nor had his girlfriend.”

A representative from The Blackstone Hotel declined to comment Thursday morning and the FBI deferred all questions to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Chicago Sun-Times has also reached out to representatives from Lollapalooza and the Chicago Police Department.