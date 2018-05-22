Report made by woman about being attacked, stripped ‘likely unfounded’: police

A police report made by a woman who claimed she was attacked early Sunday along the Chicago River near Randolph Street is “likely unfounded,” according to Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The 49-year-old woman said she was followed around 5 a.m. and attacked by a group of females who stripped her of her pants and beat her, police said.

Private video surveillance footage reviewed by investigators has led authorities to question her story, Guglielmi said.

Surveillance cameras recorded the woman crawling to a planter box of flowers in the 100 block of North Riverside Plaza, Guglielmi said. After climbing onto the box and removing her pants, she fell as she walked off the ledge of the planter and hit her face.

“She demonstrated signs of intoxication,” he said.

A passerby found her injured on the ground and initially called in the attack as a sexual assault, but the victim had not been sexually assaulted, police said.

Investigators believe she suffered her injuries — which included cuts, bruises and broken teeth — in the fall, police said. She was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

“The video evidence doesn’t corroborate the story she told police,” Guglielmi said. “We’re planning to officially interrogate her.”

Boeing’s international headquarters is in the same block, at 100 N. Riverside Plaza,

The woman could face charges in connection with making the report, Guglielmi said.