False report of gun at Joliet Central High School prompts lockdown

A false report of a person with a gun prompted a lockdown Wednesday morning at a southwest suburban high school.

Someone reported seeing a person with a gun entering Joliet Central High at 201 E. Jefferson St., according to a statement posted on Joliet Township High School District 204’s website at 8:45 a.m.

The report was found to be unsubstantiated, and was given falsely by someone who has been identified and is in police custody, according to the statement.

Police are still working to secure the building and develop a plan for students to be released to classes.

“Please do not come to the school or contact your student as this will impede our progress of the investigation,” the district said.

Joliet police did not immediately respond to a request for information.