Report of student with weapon leads to soft lockdown at Maine South

Maine South High School in Park Ridge was placed on soft lockdown Friday morning after a called said a student might be in possession of a weapon. | Facebook

A northwest suburban high school was placed on lockdown Friday morning after an anonymous called to the school reported that a student might be in possession of weapon.

The call was received about 7:25 a.m. Friday to the main switchboard at Maine South High School in Park Ridge, according to an email sent to parents by Supt. Ben Collins.

“The caller told a school administrator that a student off campus might be in possession of a weapon,” Collins wrote.

Park Ridge police were contacted, and administrators put the school on soft lockdown about 7:48 a.m., meaning students maintained their “normal class schedule without anyone else permitted into the building,” Collins wrote.

Police found the student at home about 8:25 a.m. and the lockdown was lifted, allowing students and staff to resume their normal schedule.

Police, District 207 and school officials “are continuing to look into the matter,” Collins wrote. “At no time were students or staff in danger.”

School officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.