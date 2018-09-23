New calls for Kavanaugh to withdraw after 2nd misconduct claim by classmate

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. |AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

In a piece just published by the New Yorker magazine, Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer report that Senate Democrats are investigating a new allegation of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

Farrow and Mayer report that a Yale classmate of Kavanaugh’s, 53-year-old Deborah Ramirez, recalls a drunken incident at a dormitory party gone awry that she wants the F.B.I. to investigate. The incident dates back to the 1983-84 academic year, Kavanaugh’s first at Yale University.

Ramirez recalled that Kavanaugh exposed himself, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away, the magazine reported.

In a statement provided by the White House, Kavanaugh said the event “did not happen” and that the allegation was “a smear, plain and simple.” A White House spokeswoman added in a second statement that the allegation was “designed to tear down a good man.”

The new information came hours after the Senate committee agreed to a date and time for a hearing after nearly a week of uncertainty over whether Ford would appear to tell her story.

The agreement and the latest accusation set the stage for a dramatic showdown as Kavanaugh and Ford each tell their side of the story. The developments could also determine the fate of Kavanaugh’s confirmation, which hangs on the votes of a handful of senators.

Statement from Judge Brett Kavanaugh

“This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name–and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building–against these last-minute allegations.”

Statement from White House Spokesperson Kerri Kupec

“This 35-year-old, uncorroborated claim is the latest in a coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man. This claim is denied by all who were said to be present and is wholly inconsistent with what many women and men who knew Judge Kavanaugh at the time in college say. The White House stands firmly behind Judge Kavanaugh.”

Kavanaugh is slated to testify Thursday about the first allegation of sexual assault, dating back from a high school party more than 35 years ago. His accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, is also set to testify.

Calls for Kavanaugh to withdraw

Brian Fallon, Executive Director of Demand Justice, a Democratic group, is calling on Kavanaugh to step aside. “Enough is enough. Brett Kavanaugh needs to withdraw immediately.”

NARAL Pro-Choice America President Ilyse Hogue issued the following statement:

“Brett Kavanaugh must withdraw immediately. We believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and we believe Deborah Ramirez. Brett Kavanaugh was unfit to serve before these latest allegations, now there can be no question that he must not serve on the highest court in the land. There is no possible way for this nomination to proceed without wholly undermining the integrity of the Supreme Court and without sending the resounding message to women across America that they do not matter.”

Tomorrow, Monday September 24, NARAL Pro-Choice America along with survivors across the country, allies, and over 80 organizations will participate in a nationwide walkout at noon CST.