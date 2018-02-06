Temptations singer’s death probed; order had been sought against wife: report

Dennis Edwards (back right) with the rest of The Temptations. | AP

Chicago police are investigating the death of Temptations singer Dennis Edwards, who died in Chicago at age 74 on Thursday.

Weeks before his death, an adult protective services investigator requested a protective order on Edwards’ behalf from Brenda Edwards, his wife, who was accused of trying to suffocate him by holding his head on a bed, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday morning. Brenda Edwards said her husband died of complications with meningitis, and told the paper she would never have harmed him.

Edwards joined the group as its sixth member in 1968, performing lead vocals on popular songs including “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” and “Just My Imagination.”

The Cook County medical examiner’s office on Tuesday said the classification of the death is pending. Chicago police said that area central detectives are conducting a death investigation, but no further updates were available.

The adult protective services provider agency that requested the protective order, the Healthcare Consortium of Illinois, did not respond to a request for comment.

The couple had lived in St. Louis, but recently moved to Chicago for better health care, according to the Post-Dispatch.