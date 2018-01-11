Sources: Trump asked why U.S. should allow immigrants from ‘shithole countries’

President Donald Trump leads a prison reform roundtable in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, on January 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. iatives. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — In an extraordinary Oval Office exchange, President Donald Trump questioned Thursday why the U.S. should allow in immigrants from “shithole countries” as he rejected a plan by a bipartisan group of senators that would have changed rules affecting entrants from Africa and Haiti, according to three people briefed on the conversation.

The White House did not deny the comment.

Trump made the remark in a meeting as Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., was explaining the outlines of an agreement that six senators had reached to protect hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and bolster border security, the people said.

Durbin explained that as part of that deal, a lottery for visas that has benefited people from African and other diverse nations would be ended. In exchange, Durbin said people would be allowed to stay in the U.S. who fled here after disasters hit their homes in places including El Salvador, Guatemala and Haiti.

Trump specifically questioned why the U.S. would want to admit more people from Haiti. He also mentioned Africa and asked why more people from “shithole countries” should be allowed into the U.S., the sources said.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to the Washington Post.

Asked about the remarks, White House spokesman Raj Shad defended the president but did not directly deny his remarks.

“Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” Shad said.

Shad said Trump wants to welcome immigrants who “contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation,” and will always reject “temporary, weak and dangerous stopgap measures” that he said “threaten the lives of hardworking Americans” and undercut other immigrants.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to publicly describe the conversation.

Also in the meeting was Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), the Post reported.

Democrats slammed Trump for the remarks.

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, a chief deputy whip, denounced Trump’s use of “vulgar and racist language.”

“Just when you thought Donald Trump could not get any more racist, he digs down to an even deeper low,” the Illinois Democrat said. “These vile comments are unacceptable and unbecoming of the Presidency. It is time for my Republican colleagues to say so. Enough is enough. Silence is complicity.”

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi said the remarks are “un-American.”

“The President’s comments about other countries neither comport with the dignity of the Presidency, nor do they comport with the goodness of America and the majority of Americans in their positive views toward immigrants and other countries,” the northwest suburban Democrat said. “In short, the President’s comments are un-American. In a time when we need to come together as a country, these comments drive people further apart.”

State Sen. Kwame Raoul, D-Chicago, who born in Chicago to Haitian immigrants, said Trump’s comments show his “ignorance of the contributions Haitians have made to this country, as well as other immigrant nations.”

“Clearly he’s a racist. He has ignorance with regard to the history of his country and the contributions Haitians have made to this country,” Raoul said, adding Chicago was first settled by Jean-Baptist-Point Du Sable, a Haitian.

Raoul, who is running for Illinois attorney general, said an apology from the president over his comments won’t be enough.

“There’s not enough apologies that Donald Trump can do. I think this guy is unfit to be president of the United States,” Raoul said. “There’s nothing he can say that can even be received as sincere.”

Raoul said his sister Ninaj runs an organization in Brooklyn called Haitian Women for Haitian Refugees, where she works with immigrants, both documented and undocumented.

Contributing: Tina Sfondeles, Lynn Sweet