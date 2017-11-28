WBBM meteorologist Steve Baskerville plans to retire after 30 years

Chicagoans will have to endure the gloomiest days of winter without predictions from longtime TV weather forecaster Steve Baskerville.

The chief meteorologist at WBBM-Channel 2 plans to retire next month after 30 years at the station, blogger Robert Feder reports.

“I am finally putting the weather remote down and I’m stepping away from the map,” Baskerville, 67, said in an email to colleagues. “This has been an incredible streak of years staying employed. I am very fortunate.

“It is a natural time for me to step away and be more available for my family and loved ones. That’s code for how much I miss my grandkids.”

His final broadcast is scheduled for Dec. 22. A station spokeswoman told Feder that no successor has been named to report the weather 0n the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts.

Baskerville joined WBBM in September 1987 after three years as the “CBS This Morning” weather anchor. Earlier, he’d held several positions at KYW-TV in his hometown of Philadelphia.