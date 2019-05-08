Reported domestic shooting in Woodlawn was accidental: police

Investigators have determined that a shooting that left a man wounded Monday in Woodlawn on the South Side was accidental.

The 21-year-old was shot in the groin about 3:15 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Eberhart Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Police initially reported that he had been shot during a domestic argument with another person and said charges in the case were pending.

No one is in custody as of Wednesday morning.

