Reported domestic shooting in Woodlawn was accidental: police
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Investigators have determined that a shooting that left a man wounded Monday in Woodlawn on the South Side was accidental.
The 21-year-old was shot in the groin about 3:15 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Eberhart Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Police initially reported that he had been shot during a domestic argument with another person and said charges in the case were pending.
No one is in custody as of Wednesday morning.