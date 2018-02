Reports of assault on train at Ogilvie apparently unfounded: Metra

Police were called about an assault on a train Friday morning at Ogilvie Transportation Center in the West Loop, but the reports appeared to be unfounded.

Officers were called about an assault in progress on a train at 8:54 a.m. at the station, 500 W. Madison St., according to Chicago Police.

Metra Police also responded, but investigators found no evidence that an assault had actually occurred, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile.