Resident displaced after blaze spreads from Elgin townhouse fireplace

A fire that broke out Friday evening was believed to have spread from a fireplace in northwest suburban Elgin.

Firefighters responded at 7:03 p.m. to a blaze in a four-unit townhouse in the 1900 block of Matthew Court, according to the Elgin Fire Department.

A resident called to report flames outside her fireplace, extending up the outside wall of the building, fire officials said.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire had spread to the attic, but did not make it past the fire stop, the department said.

Crews quickly put out the fire, and damage was contained to the second floor and attic with an estimated $50,000 loss, fire officials said.

The unit where the fire started remained uninhabitable, the department said. The resident was relocated with assistance from the fire department chaplain. Residents have returned to the three other units which had minimal smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.