Resident killed in unincorporated Glen Ellyn house fire

A resident was killed and another evacuated from a house fire late Saturday morning in west suburban Glen Ellyn.

The fire broke out shortly before 11 a.m at a home in the 1N600 block of Western Avenue, with heavy fire coming from the second story front windows and roof, according to a statement from the Glen Ellyn Volunteer Fire Company. The resident who was evacuated told firefighters another person was still inside.

Firefighters found the second individual dead inside the home, authorities said.

The fire also spread to the neighboring home to the north, the fire company said. Nine fire departments responded to fight the fire, with both homes being severely damaged.

The fire is being investigated by the DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force, according to the fire company.