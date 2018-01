Residential burglaries reported in Elmhurst

A string of burglaries hit a residential block Wednesday evening in west suburban Elmhurst.

The three homes were broken into between 7:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. in the 200 blocks of East Elmhurst, North Larch and North Michigan, according to Elmhurst police.

Officers found pry marks on doors and fresh footprints in the snow, police said.

Anyone with information or video of the area was asked to call police at (630) 530-3050 or send an email to policeinfo@elmhurst.org .