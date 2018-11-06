Residential burglaries reported in Portage Park: police

Police were warning Northwest Side residents about a series of recent break-ins in the Portage Park neighborhood.

In each case, burglars have entered homes through front and rear doors, some of which were unlocked, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They then stole electronics, jewelry, cash, lawn equipment and other items.

The burglaries occurred:

between 11:15 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. Oct. 25 to 26 in the 5900 block of West Grace;

between 7:40 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 5900 block of West Addison;

between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 5900 block of West Addison; and

about 10:46 p.m. Nov. 1 in the 5900 block of West Patterson.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.