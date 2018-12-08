Residential burglaries reported in West Rogers Park, Peterson Park

A warning has been issued by police to North Side residents about three residential burglaries that occurred last month in the West Rogers Park and Peterson Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars entered through unlocked doors or by forcing open windows and doors, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 5900 block of North Richmond Street;

• between 8:25 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Nov. 26 in the 5900 block of North Richmond Street; and

• between 8 a.m. and 6:05 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 5600 block of North Richmond Street.

There was no known description for who may have committed the burglaries, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.