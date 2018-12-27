Residential burglaries reported within blocks of each other in Budlong Woods

Police were warning residents of the North Side Budlong Woods neighborhood about a series of burglaries this month.

In each case, the burglars have broken in through forcing open windows or doors, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The incidents occurred:

about 6:18 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 2800 block of West Gregory Street;

between 2 and 11 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 2900 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue;

between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 5700 block of North Mozart Street;

about 9:30 a.m. Dec. 16 in the 5700 block of North Sacramento Avenue;

about 5 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 2600 block of West Catalpa Avenue; and

between 1:45 and 10:15 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 2600 block of West Berwyn Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.