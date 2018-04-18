Small but growing number of restaurants are cashless

Owner Thomas Nguyen had a change of heart after transitioning one of his three Peli Peli South African fine dining restaurants and his Peli Peli Kitchen fast casual location to a no-cash policy. | AP Photo

A small but growing number of restaurants are going cashless.

During a busy lunch hour with customers lined up at ordering stations and cashiers, forgoing cash means faster transactions. Many business owners would rather be cashless. It saves the time of dealing with counting and depositing the money.

And with most consumers already using cards, most restaurants say few customers get angry when they can’t pay in cash.

At Dos Toros restaurants in New York and Chicago, if people do try to use cash, employees explain the reasons for the change. One marketing expert says laying out the rationale and possible benefits to them helps customers understand.