Restaurants robbed on Southwest Side

Police are warning of a series of restaurant robberies on the Southwest Side.

In three robberies in less than two weeks, a group of three men wearing ski masks entered restaurants and demanded money from the register, Chicago Police said in a community alert.

The robbers have targeted the Scottsdale and Ashburn neighborhoods and Burbank on the Southwest Side.

The incidents occurred:

About 9:50 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the 8100 block of S. Pulaski;

About 9:45 p.m. on March 5 in the 7900 block of S. Cicero;

About 10:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 8600 block of S. Kedzie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.