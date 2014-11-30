Retail group: Black Friday weekend loses its allure

NEW YORK — The Black Friday shopping weekend may be losing its mojo.

A survey of shoppers released Sunday by the National Retail Federation shows how early discounting, more online shopping and an improving economy have fewer people shopping on the weekend that kicks off the holiday shopping season.

Overall, 133.7 million people shopped at stores and online over the four-day holiday weekend, down 5.2 percent from last year, according to a survey of 4,631 consumers by the trade group.

Total spending for the weekend is expected to fall 11 percent to $50.9 billion from an estimated $57.4 billion last year.

Shoppers, on average, are expected to spend $380.95 over the four days, down 6.4 percent from $407.02 last year.

