Retired CFD ambulance commander, wife killed in rollover crash on Far South Side

A retired Chicago Fire Department ambulance commander and his wife were killed early Sunday in a crash in the 2100 block of East 103rd Street | Chicago Fire Department

A retired Chicago Fire Department ambulance commander and his wife were killed in a high speed, rollover crash early Sunday in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The crash happened about 1:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of East 103rd Street when a Chevy sedan traveling east at a high rate of speed hit a Cadillac going in the opposite direction. The Cadillac then struck a Buick and the Chevy struck a Jeep the couple was traveling in, which then flipped onto its roof, according to Chicago Police and the Chicago Fire Department.

Retired CFD ambulance commander Richard Biehl and his wife, Susan Biehl, were killed in the crash, according to the fire department. Richard Biehl’s age was not immediately known.

Retired CFD Ambulance Commander Richard Biehl pic.twitter.com/5R2Ia96YOe — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 29, 2018

According to police, a 61-year-old woman was extricated from the Jeep and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately released details about the fatalities.

The driver of the speeding Chevy, a 30-year-old man, was in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

The crash was believed to have been caused by a drunken driver who crossed into the wrong lane, according to the fire department.

Three other victims of the crash were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.