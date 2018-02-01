Reward offered for man wanted in 2015 Dolton beating death

The FBI is offering a reward for information about a man wanted for beating a disabled man to death more than two years ago in south suburban Dolton.

Deandre D. Jones, 39, is charged with first-degree murder for beating “a special needs man” to death with a gun on Nov. 10, 2015 in Dolton, according to a wanted poster released by the FBI.

A warrant for Jones’ arrest was issued on July 10, 2017, the FBI said. He previously lived in Chicago.

Jones, who has used the aliases “Andre Jones,” “De Andre Jones” and “Deandre Devon Jones,” is described as a 5-foot-9 black man weighing 220 to 230 pounds, the FBI said. He has brown eyes and several tattoos, including the word “Valecia” on his right hand; the word “Nita” on his left hand; a cross on his lower left arm along with praying hands and the words “is my living in vain;” the words “thug love” on his abdomen; and a cross on his neck.

Authorities said Jones should be considered armed an dangerous. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.