The FBI is offering a reward for information about a man wanted for beating a disabled man to death more than two years ago in south suburban Dolton.

Deandre D. Jones, 39, is charged with first-degree murder for beating “a special needs man” to death with a gun on Nov. 10, 2015 in Dolton, according to a wanted poster released by the FBI.

A warrant for Jones’ arrest was issued on July 10, 2017, the FBI said. He previously lived in Chicago.

Photo of a cross tattoo on Deandre Jones’ left arm. | FBI

Jones, who has used the aliases “Andre Jones,” “De Andre Jones” and “Deandre Devon Jones,” is described as a 5-foot-9 black man weighing 220 to 230 pounds, the FBI said. He has brown eyes and several tattoos, including the word “Valecia” on his right hand; the word “Nita” on his left hand; a cross on his lower left arm along with praying hands and the words “is my living in vain;” the words “thug love” on his abdomen; and a cross on his neck.

Authorities said Jones should be considered armed an dangerous. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.