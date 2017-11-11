Reward offered for tips in fatal July hit-and-run in Wicker Park

A reward was being offered Friday for information about the person responsible for fatally striking a 23-year-old man with their vehicle in July in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

Eric Judge was walking about 1:30 a.m. July 16 in the 2000 block of West Division when he was struck by a speeding, late-model, white Toyota Camry, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Judge, who lived in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m., authorities said.

The driver of the Toyota did not stop and sped away from the scene, police said.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 in cash for a tip that helps solve the crime, the organization said Friday. Anonymous tipsters can still collect the reward by calling the tip line at (800) 535-7867.

Family and friends of Judge were planning to give out fliers on Saturday in the area where he was struck in the hope someone will come forward, Crime Stoppers said.

The vehicle that struck Judge sustained significant damage to the hood, front bumper and front quarter panel, Crime Stoppers said.

Judge was a native of New York who moved to Chicago for college, a statement from the family said. He planned to settle down in the city and “make a difference in the world.”