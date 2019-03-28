2 men charged with selling stolen guns in west suburbs

Two west suburban men have been indicted on gun trafficking charges for allegedly selling stolen weapons in Cook and DuPage counties.

Felony gunrunning charges were filed in DuPage County Circuit Court against 34-year-old Reynaldo Gomez of Maywood and 33-year-old Jose Ibarra of Elmwood Park, according to a statement from the Illinois Attorney General’s office.

The pair is accused of selling nine guns between January and March 15, prosecutors said. Investigators with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined five of those guns had been reported stolen in burglaries.

“Reducing gun violence in communities throughout Illinois requires a comprehensive approach that includes tracing stolen and trafficked guns, and I look forward to continuing to work with the ATF, as well as other state and local law enforcement agencies to ensure that critical gun tracking data is shared between authorities,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in the statement.

Bail for each man was set at $250,000, the attorney general’s office said. They remain in custody at the DuPage County Jail.

Gomez is set to appear in court again April 3, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office. Ibarra’s court information was not immediately available.