Ald. Ricardo Munoz appears in court for domestic battery charge

Ald. Ricardo Munoz (22nd) was ordered held on $2,500 bail on Thursday for allegedly striking his wife on New Year’s Eve.

Munoz, who was wearing a red Blackhawks sweatshirt in Domestic Violence Court, pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

The veteran alderman’s lawyer said he could post the $250 bond needed for his release but Munoz remained in custody pending an order of protection hearing requested by his wife.

While out on bond, Munoz will be barred from his home and from contacting his wife and his dog, Rambo, a Cook County judge said.

Sometime on Monday, Munoz was involved in an argument with his wife when he “pushed and struck the victim throughout the body,” police said.

Munoz was taken into custody Wednesday at his Little Village neighborhood ward office, 2500 S. St. Louis Ave.

Munoz’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.