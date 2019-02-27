Ald. Ricardo Munoz cleared to move back home

Ald. Ricardo Munoz (22nd) leaves court in January after pleading not guilty to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge involving his wife. | Andy Grimm for the Sun-Times

Ald. Ricardo Munoz, charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, may return to the family’s home.

An agreement allowing Munoz to move back in with his wife, Betty Torres-Munoz, in their Little Village home was approved Wednesday by a Cook County judge.

Munoz, who did not seek re-election in the 22nd Ward on Tuesday, has been living with a relative in Carol Stream and is in counseling for alcoholism. Munoz refused to say whether he would move back in with his wife.

Torres-Munoz is seeking reconciliation.

In January, Torres-Munoz filed a petition for an order of protection saying she and her husband “engaged in a [heated] argument” and that Munoz “forcibly” grabbed her and pushed her backward, causing her to hit her back and head, and twist her arm.

In the filing, and later in response to questions from reporters who surrounded her as she left the courthouse after a hearing last month, Torres-Munoz said her husband had been abusive previously, and she accused him of being an “addict” and a “womanizer.”

READ MORE

• Domestic violence judge extends protection order against Ald. Munoz

• Wife of Ald. Ricardo Munoz said she fears husband’s ‘connections’ with gangs

• Ald. Ricardo Munoz charged in domestic violence incident