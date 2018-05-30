Richard M. Daley, Rahm Emanuel keep their distance while at the same party

Former Mayor Richard M. Daley and Mayor Emanuel attend the opening of the skating ribbon at Maggie Daley Park in 2014. | Sun-Times file photo

Psst!

It’s the Rahm and Rich show.

It’s no secret Mayor Rahm Emanuel and former Mayor Richard M. Daley have been don’t invitem items lately due to the Rahmster’s “criticism” of the way the city was run before he won.

It brought out the public ire of Rich’s brother, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Bill Daley, who was also former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff.

Sneed is told, however, Rahm was spotted at a boffo congrats party of the city’s Who’s Who honoring Daley’s nephew Peter Thompson, who just got hired by Lazard, a corporate finance advisory company.

It was an evening of ebullient chitchat, but Sneed is told Rich and Rahm were not chatty Chucks.

“I didn’t see them talking with each other,” said a top Sneed source — who described the party at Chicago Cut Steakhouse on May 22 as the “the old guard of Chicago’s political scene.”

“It was like 1968 all over again watching the city’s old political warhorses . . . although some of them seemed not to be tracking,” said a second source at the party.

OPINION

Melania, where are thou?

Here’s the latest from the FLOTUS follies, a daily countdown on the mysterious disappearance of first lady Melania Trump, who hasn’t been spotted since her kidney surgery May 14.

But, Lo!

Melania speaks!

Umm . . . tweets, er tweaks!

Melania’s electronic missive Wednesday: “I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing. Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”

The Donald diet . . .

Is President Donald Trump really replacing red meat for Dover sole and slashing his hamburger buns in half?

Is this really his recently reported new diet regimen?

Whaddya wanna bet?

Pass the ketchup.

A Jarrett jot . . .

Former top Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett’s class-act response to comedian Roseanne Barr’s vile, racist tweet on Tuesday may result in her running all the way to the bank.

• Translation: Sneed reported last June Jarrett was writing a book (Viking Press).

• Explanation: “This could result in Valerie’s book selling like hotcakes,” said a close friend of Jarrett’s who asked to remain anonymous.

• Buckshot: Barr’s sitcom series “Roseanne” was dumped by ABC hours following her tweet: “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” referring to Jarrett and former President Barack Obama.

Barr now claims her tweet was a result of taking Ambien, a sleep medication.

Zzzz.

Ka-ching!

$$$: Good lord!

Sneed is told Big Shoulders, a fund that financially supports 20,000 Catholic school students in the city’s neediest neighborhoods, just broke a record for most money raised by a Chicago non-profit at a dinner event.

A whopping $14.1 million!

Sneed is told an anonymous donor dispatched $1 million in honor of the fund’s chairman Monsignor Ken Velo, who “knows no strangers and does so much for our beloved city,” said Josh Hale, president and CEO.

The Bono beat . . .

Singer and well-known activist Bono hit town recently to promote (RED) his charity advocating a cure for AIDS for Africa.

• Fly ’em: It was a private confab with owners of NetJets, the largest private-jet company in the world.

• Thank ’em: Bono praised former President George W. Bush for being a forerunner for fighting AIDS in Africa.

There ya go.

Sneedlings . . .

Calendar date: The brilliant Yo-Yo Ma will be a high note at the Merit School of Music Gala June 12 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel honoring businessman Howard Gottlieb with a Lifetime of Service Award. . . . I spy: Yes, that was comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, decked out in a high-end leather sports coat on a steamy night Friday with several Arlington Heights buddies at Chicago Cut. Busy place. . . . Today’s birthdays: Clint Eastwood, 88; Colin Farrell, 42; Brooke Shields, 53; and a belated birthday to Larry Wert, ageless and priceless.