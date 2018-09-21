Archdiocese didn’t tell schools priest in sex abuse probe was their new neighbor

The Archdiocese of Chicago was notified that the Rev. Richard McGrath, who's under investigation for sex abuse in Will County, moved near a Hyde Park preschool and Catholic grade school but didn’t notify the schools. McGrath if former president of Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox. | Catholic Management Services

When a student reported last year that she had seen an image of a naked boy on the Rev. Richard McGrath’s cellphone, the priest, who was president of Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox, was asked by the school and the police to hand over the phone.

McGrath refused, which officials say effectively killed an investigation by the police. Their focus later turned to accusations that the priest sexually abused another student at the far southwest suburban school in the 1990s — allegations that Will County prosecutors are reviewing and which also are the subject of a lawsuit by that former student.

McGrath, 71, was removed from Providence after the initial allegations surfaced in December. Since then, the Chicago Sun-Times has learned, he has moved to the St. John Stone Friary, a four-story monastery in Hyde Park run by the Augustinian order of priests that’s across an alley from a preschool and around the corner from a Catholic grade school.

The Archdiocese of Chicago, the Catholic church’s arm in Cook and Lake counties, says it was informed McGrath had moved to the South Side building, but it didn’t notify the preschool operator or its own grade school.

Paula Waters, a spokeswoman for the archdiocese, says it wasn’t aware McGrath is under investigation over sexual abuse allegations, though the man who is accusing McGrath held a news conference in April and spelled out what he says the priest did and the police have publicly said they are investigating.

In a written statement, the Augustinian order — to which McGrath belongs and which operates Providence — says it “has cooperated fully with civil authorities” and that McGrath “has been removed from all public ministry and is living in a supervised environment.”

The order’s statement also says, “There has been no allegation” that McGrath — who previously worked at St. Rita High School ­on the Southwest Side — “has harmed any child during the time he has been subject to this supervision . . . The safety and well-being of all children is of the utmost importance to the Augustinians.”

The order did not respond to a question about why it’s sheltering McGrath when he refused to turn over his phone, which the school was paying for.

Across the alley from the monastery, the nonprofit Chicago Child Care Society runs a preschool program and has a play lot. Around the corner is St. Thomas the Apostle Grade School.

Dara Munson, chief executive officer of the Chicago Child Care Society, says she hadn’t known of McGrath’s presence and it would have been “nice for us to be made aware.”

St. Thomas referred questions to the archdiocese.

“The archdiocese should have known” about McGrath’s presence “and let the school know,” says a member of the St. Thomas community who spoke only on the condition of not being identified by name. “It’s outrageous. This is exactly the kind of backwards s— that makes people stop going to church, stop sending their kids to Catholic school.”

Waters, who is Cardinal Blase Cupich’s communications chief, acknowledged Thursday that St. Thomas wasn’t notified, even though the archdiocese “received notice in April that Fr. McGrath was being moved to the friary.

“At the time he was placed there the only allegation communicated to our office was of ‘inappropriate material’ on his phone and we were told he would be monitored.”

Cupich, who recently boasted about the local church’s protocols for dealing with priest sex abuse, wouldn’t agree to an interview.

The lawsuit against Providence and the Augustians was filed by Robert Krankvich of Crest Hill, who accuses McGrath of abusing him when he was a student at the Will County school for two years in the mid-1990s. He says McGrath threatened him to keep quiet.

According to Waters, McGrath “has no substantiated allegations against him and is being monitored. He may not leave the friary unless he is accompanied.”

While diocesan priests generally are tied to specific churches and geographic regions and report to local bishops, religious orders operate somewhat independently.

Waters’ response when asked whether, in this case, the priestly order’s independence in dealing with allegations of sexual abuse against priests had been a problem: “The Augustinians . . . are awaiting the outcome of civil authority investigations before following their process, which includes a review board. He has not been found guilty of any charge.”

Marc Pearlman, a lawyer for the former Providence student who’s suing, says that however McGrath ended up living so close to children, “It’s not acceptable.”

McGrath’s attorney couldn’t be reached.

One of McGrath’s colleagues at the Hyde Park friary let a Sun-Times reporter in to the building Wednesday, called McGrath’s extension and handed off the phone. McGrath picked up but declined to comment.

The Catholic church worldwide is facing a growing sex-abuse crisis, ignited in part by a grand jury report in August outlining decades of problems in Pennsylvania, as well as allegations that disgraced former Washington, D.C., Cardinal Theodore McCarrick sexually preyed on children, as well as adult seminarians.

A former Vatican official, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, said in a letter last month that Pope Francis had allowed McCarrick to continue in public ministry and serve as a trusted adviser despite knowing about at least some of the allegations.

Vigano also drew Cupich into the controversy, saying McCarrick, who has been ordered by Pope Francis to a “life of prayer and penance,” had gone to bat with the pope to get Cupich appointed to Chicago’s top post in the church in 2014. Cupich has said he doesn’t know whether that’s true.

Speaking last month to students at Mundelein Seminary, Cupich portrayed Vigano as untrustworthy and, according to sources, seemed to downplay the abuse scandal, saying, “We have a bigger agenda than to be distracted by all of this.”