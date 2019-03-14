‘Rick’ Singer, of college admissions scandal, grew up in Chicago area, friend says

William "Rick" Singer, front, founder of the Edge College & Career Network, exits federal court in Boston on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, after he pleaded guilty to charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

William “Rick” Singer, the man at the heart of the college-cheating scandal, grew up in the Chicago area, according to a longtime friend.

Ronald McKenna met Singer in 1989 when the two worked together as guidance counselors at Sacramento State until 1992.

McKenna said he didn’t know exactly where Singer was from, but he told the Chicago Sun-Times that he remained friends with Singer and saw him regularly, though not recently.

“We’ve been friends for about 30 years,” McKenna said, joking, “I guess he’s been a bit busy lately.”

Singer graduated in 1986 from Trinity University in San Antonio. He went on to a career in college admissions consulting, becoming one of Sacramento’s — and later southern California’s — most popular counselors for parents looking to get their high school kids into top colleges.

Somewhere along the way, Singer — who owns an admissions consulting firm called Key Worldwide — began conspiring with wealthy parents to pay bribes to get their children into prestigious schools, according to federal court documents. He pleaded guilty to federal charges of money laundering, racketeering, obstruction of justice and tax evasion.

DePaul University confirmed it received three donations from Key Worldwide that Singer made as a parent, which the Chicago school solicited. His son graduated from the university in 2017.

The grants were designated for study-abroad programs, though Singer listed them in tax records as for the “religious studies department.”

Contributing: AP