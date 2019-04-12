Ride-hailing driver cited after crash with Chicago police car in Roscoe Village

No one was injured in a crash between a ride-hailing vehicle and a Chicago police car Friday morning in Roscoe Village on the Northwest Side.

The vehicle hit the unmarked squad car about 7:40 a.m. as the police car was driving on Western Avenue through the intersection with Addison Street, Chicago police said. The police car had its lights and siren activated at the time of the crash.

The ride-hailing vehicle was carrying a passenger, but no injuries were reported, police said. Both vehicles were too badly damaged to be driven away after the crash.

The ride-hailing driver was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, according to police.