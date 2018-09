Riot Fest 2018 Day One: From Pussy Riot to Sum 41 — Photo Gallery

Fans cheer as K.Flay performs on day one of Riot Fest in Douglas Park, Friday afternoon, Sept. 14, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

There may have been social media doubt that it would ever get off the ground, but the 2018 incarnation of Riot Fest kicked off Friday without a hitch under sunny skies and packed crowds at Douglas Park.

The music extravaganza continues through Sunday at the West Side park.

Here’s a look at some of Friday’s highlights: