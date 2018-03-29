Rival Korean leaders to meet April 27 in historic summit

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, right, and North Korean delegation head Ri Son Gwon exchange documents after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom Thursday, March 29, 2018. | Korea Pool via AP

PAJU, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in at a border village on April 27, the South announced Thursday, for a rare summit that could prove significant in global efforts to resolve the decades-long standoff over the North’s nuclear program.

The announcement was made after officials of the two countries met at the border village of Panmunjom. The Koreas plan to hold another preparatory meeting on April 4 to discuss security, protocol and media coverage issues, according to a statement released by the countries.

Leaders of the two Koreas have held talks only twice since the 1950-53 Korean War, in 2000 and 2007, under previous liberal governments in South Korea. The Korean Peninsula was divided in 1945 into a U.S.-dominated south and Soviet-backed north, which became sovereign nations three years later.

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, one of three South Korean participants in Thursday’s talks, told reporters beforehand that setting up discussions between the leaders on the North’s nuclear disarmament would be a critical point.

After the meeting, Cho told South Korean reporters there was a “sufficient exchange of opinions” on the agenda for the summit, but didn’t provide a clear answer on whether discussions of the nuclear issue will be included.

“Both sides agreed to prepare for (the summit) in a way that would allow sincere and heartfelt discussions (between the leaders). If there’s a need, we decided to continue discussions on the summit agenda through follow-up high-level meetings in April,” Cho said.

“Both sides will continue working-level discussions (on the agenda) while focusing on the issues surrounding the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the stabilization of peace and the development of relations between the South and North.”

When asked whether such issues would shape the discussions between Kim and Moon, Cho said “Yes.”

The North’s three delegates were led by Ri Son Gwon, chairman of a state agency that deals with inter-Korean affairs. The countries earlier this month agreed to hold a leaders’ summit on the southern side of the border village. Thursday’s meeting was held to determine the date and other issues.

After the meeting, Ri hailed the agreement on the summit, which he said provides “immense expectations and new hope for the entire nation that desires peace on the Korean Peninsula.” He called for officials from both countries to do their best to “perfectly secure the historic meeting between the leaders.”

The countries also agreed to hold a separate meeting to discuss communication issues, such as setting up a telephone hotline between Moon and Kim, and maintain working-level discussions, according to the statement.

The South’s delegation arrived in Panmunjom after their vehicles crossed the heavily guarded border near the southern city of Paju.