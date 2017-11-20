River North Gym Plans To Move Into Shuttered David Barton Gym

Chicagoans lamenting the loss of River North’s David Barton Gym won’t have to wait much longer for a new place to work out.

River North Gym plans to open in early January inside the shuttered David Barton Gym at 600 W. Chicago Ave., said Bernie LeCocq, the new gym’s owner.

David Barton Gym — a clubby fitness center that’s counted Anderson Cooper and Daniel Craig among guests in New York — left many Chicagoans scrambling for refunds when the chain abruptly declared bankruptcy and closed gyms throughout the country earlier this year.

Aside from the same riverfront views at 600 W. Chicago, River North Gym will be completely different, LeCocq said. River North Gym is spending $1.3 million to renovate the 27,000-square-foot gym with all new locker rooms, saunas and a front desk where guests can order coffee or healthy shakes.

A new look inside River North Gym

“The space itself was kind of falling apart,” LeCocq said. “We basically gutted most of it.”

The new gym is also adding CrossFit-inspired elements to address changing tastes in fitness.

LeCocq said he removed more than 20 pieces of equipment from the old gym’s floor to make way for a new turf track where members can pull heavy sleds or do other exercises that focus on the whole body.

“The gym before didn’t have medicine balls and kettle bells, rigs and jungle gyms,” LeCocq said. “We’re bringing all that stuff to the fitness floor.”

New location is second River North Gym for Chicago

The gym at 600 W. Chicago Ave. is the second for River North Gym, which debuted in 2011 in the Merchandise Mart.

Memberships will range from $95 to $125 per month, though River North Gym plans to offer discounts to building tenants and other companies, LeCocq said. “Executive” locker rooms will give higher-priced members more privacy, and all members will be outfitted with smartwatches to track their activity, LeCocq said. Personal trainers and group classes will also be available.

River North Gym aims to open during the first week of January, LeCocq said. Visit the gym’s website for pricing and more information.