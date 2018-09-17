Armed robbers pose as rideshare drivers in River North, Old Town, Lincoln Park

Police are warning residents about a pair of armed robbers posing as rideshare drivers over the past month in the River North, Old Town and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, the suspects picked the victims up in a vehicle “believed to be a rideshare,” according to a community alert from Chicago police. They then robbed the victims by force or at gunpoint when they’re inside the vehicle.

The hold-ups have occurred in the early morning hours on the following dates:

Aug. 18 in the first block of West Hubbard;

Aug. 25 in the 1400 block of North Halsted;

Aug. 29 in the 1500 block of North Wells;

Aug. 30 in the 400 block of North State; and

Sept. 9 in the 1700 block of North Halsted.

The suspects were described as two men between 25 and 30 years old, standing 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and weighing 160 to 170 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.