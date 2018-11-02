Shots fired during River North robbery attempt; suspect in custody

A man fired a gun while trying to rob a group of people early Friday in River North.

The 21-year-old man got out of a vehicle at 3:35 a.m. and tried to rob three people who were walking on the sidewalk in the 300 block of West Huron, according to Chicago police.

He fired shots in the group’s direction before one of the victims was able to disarm him during a physical struggle, police said. The suspect then ran away and was taken into custody a short time later.

Further details were not immediately available.