3 wounded in Far South Side shooting

Three people, including one woman, were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Riverdale community area on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened just after 9:40 p.m. in the 13200 block of South Prairie Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A 20-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound her arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical center, where her condition stabilized, police said.

Two men, ages 19 and 48, were struck in the body and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to police. Their conditions were not released.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.