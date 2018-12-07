Riverside woman charged in suburb’s 2nd wrong-way DUI this week

Another woman was charged with driving under the influence and in the wrong lane this week in west suburban Riverside.

At 4:06 a.m. Tuesday, a police officer driving west on the one-way Bloomingbank Road by the Metra station was nearly run off the street by a 2018 Ford Passenger car going the wrong way, according to Riverside police chief Tom Weitzel.

The officer managed to swerve away and do a U-turn before pulling the driver over, police said. The driver, 22-year-old Alexis Cara Lynn Davis of Riverside, told him she was from Kentucky and did not need to obey Illinois laws thanks to her out-of-state driver’s license.

Davis had “slurred speech,” “bloodshot eyes” and no clue where she was, according to police. After being ordered out of the vehicle, she then failed a field sobriety test.

She was arrested and a vehicle search unearthed 73 pills of Alprazolam, a benzodiazepine, as well as a brown substance that tested positive for heroin, police said. Once in lock-up, she refused to take a urine test and showed “severe signs” of being drugged.

Officers determined Davis was two blocks away from her Riverside home and had driven from Ogden Avenue, police said. She has a driver’s license with an address listed in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Davis faces counts of drugged driving, driving in the wrong lane, illegal lane usage and felony possession of a controlled substance, police said. She was being held this week for a bond hearing.

“This is the second time in four days that a Riverside officer has made a either drunk or drugged driving arrest where the offender was driving in the wrong lane,” Weitzel said in a statement. “Ms. Davis was severely impaired from prescription drugs and heroin and this type of impaired driving arrest in metropolitan counties is becoming more common.”

On Saturday, a Riverside police dashcam recorded a woman driving on the wrong side of the road on northbound First Avenue from I-55.