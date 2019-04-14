Road work planned along 159th Street in Markham, Oak Forest

The Illinois Department of Transportation will begin construction Monday on intersections along 159th Street in southwest suburban Markham and Oak Forest.

The project consists of improvements at the Kedzie Avenue, Central Park Avenue, Pulaski Road/Crawford Avenue and Central Avenue intersections with 159th Street, IDOT said. The improvements include upgraded traffic signals and additional turn lanes.

Temporary, daytime lane closures will be necessary at each location, IDOT said. Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.