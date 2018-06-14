Roads closed in Aurora after serious crash

Road closures were in effect early Thursday following a serious crash in west suburban Aurora.

Commons Drive was closed from Westbrook Drive to Raintree Court and McCoy Drive was closed from Gregory Street to the Fox Valley Mall Entrance, according to Aurora police. The roads were expected to remain closed through the morning rush hour.

The roads were closed as the result of a serious crash that happened about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Commons Drive and McCoy Drive, police said.

No further information was immediately available.