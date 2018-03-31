Roadwork starts Monday on I-88 in Oak Brook

Work is set to start Monday on a reconstruction project on the Reagan Memorial Tollway in west suburban Oak Brook.

Overnight lane closures will start Monday on I-88 between I-290 and York Road in Oak Brook, according to a statement from the Illinois Tollway. During the closures, crews will work to remove rumble strips and pavement markings and build a construction barrier wall.

On Wednesday, all eastbound traffic will shift to the right overnight, tollway officials said. All westbound lanes will be shifted to the right in late April, with the far left lane traveling on the eastbound side of the expressway in order to accommodate a work zone and at least two lanes of traffic in each direction.

During this shift, drivers paying tolls in cash and anyone wishing to exit at the 22nd Street ramp will have to keep to the right, while iPass users can use any lane, according to the tollway.

The ramp from the Tri-State Tollway to westbound I-88 will also be shifted onto temporary pavement to allow workers to reconstruct and realign the ramp to the new expressway configuration.

The work is part of an ongoing project to reconstruct and widen I-88, tollway officials said. The project will also rebuild and widen York Road Bridge and the I-88 bridge over Roosevelt Road, as well as improving multiple ramps.