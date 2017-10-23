Robber breaks into Evanston apartment, gets held up until cops arrive

A robber was held up in the home he was trying to rob early Sunday in north suburban Evanston.

About 4:30 a.m., officers went to the home in the 1600 block of South Payne, where a 21-year-old woman and her boyfriend were asleep when someone broke into the apartment, according to Evanston police.

The robber had gathered several items belonging to the couple before they found him, police said. The 24-year-old boyfriend held up the robber until police arrived about two minutes later.

Officers arrested Tristan Ong, 36, who was charged with one felony count of residential burglary, police said. He lives in Evanston.