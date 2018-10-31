Robber hijacks car, shoots 20-year-old woman to death on NW Side: police

A 20-year-old woman was killed when a robber hijacked a vehicle and shot her twice in the head Wednesday night in the Belmont neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The woman was a passenger in a parked vehicle when a male got into the backseat and demanded that the female in driver’s seat start driving at 9:22 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Long Avenue, according to Chicago police.

After the driver went a couple of blocks, the male shot the woman twice in her head before getting out of the car and running off with an unknown amount of money he stole from them, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm her death.

It was unclear if the driver, whose age was unknown, was injured.

Area North detectives were investigating.