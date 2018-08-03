Robber pistol-whips victims in Lake View

A robber pistol-whipped his victims Wednesday night in back-to-back robberies in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side, according to police.

The robber approached each of the victims about 11:45 p.m. when they were alone in a street, Chicago Police said. He showed a silver handgun, demanded their property and then struck them in the head and face before fleeing.

The two robberies happened within a block of each other in the 3700 block of North Marshfield and the 1600 block of West Waveland, police said. One of the victims believed the robber had followed them in a black Ford Escape.

Anyone with information of the robberies was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.