Robber strikes again, steals TVs from Walmart for 30th time

The robber, a male whose age wasn't known, took a 55-inch and a 65-in TV at 2:43 a.m. Sept. 9 from the Walmart at 2552 W. 75th St. in Naperville. | Naperville Crime Stoppers

Two televisions were stolen from a Naperville Walmart this month, and Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information that could help find the person who did it.

The robber, a male whose age wasn’t known, took a 55-inch and a 65-in TV at 2:43 a.m. Sept. 9 from the Walmart at 2552 W. 75th St. in the western suburb, according to Naperville Crime Stoppers.

He also stole Hewitt Packard computers during the robbery, the 30th he is suspected of committing in Illinois and Indiana in the last year and a half, Crime Stoppers said.

The reward was being offered to anyone with information that could lead to an arrest. Those with information were asked to call Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.