Robber targeting taxi drivers in Park Manor

A robber has targeted two taxi drivers this month in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

In both incidents, a man got into a taxi cab in the the 6900 block of S. Wabash Avenue and asked the driver to take him to several different locations, according to Chicago police.

The man then asked the drivers if he could use their cell phones, among other requests, and when the drivers became uncomfortable with the requests the man implied that he had a weapon and stole their property, police said.

The robberies occurred about 4:30 p.m. Friday and at 4:12 p.m. on Oct. 16, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.