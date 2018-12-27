Robberies down 19 percent across Chicago in 2018, police say

Robberies are down 19 percent this year, Chicago police officials announced Thursday.

The decrease is due, at least in part, to a heightened focus on specialized “robbery mission teams” — plainclothes officers assigned to conduct surveillance and connect the dots on robbery patterns, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday morning.

“They’ve done some really good detective work linking robberies,” Guglielmi said.

In 10 Chicago police districts, the number of robberies reported last year hit the lowest point recorded since 2000, according to CPD.

Chicago Police First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio and 19th District Commander Marc Buslik were scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the decline.

