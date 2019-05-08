9 robberies in Humboldt Park prompt community alert

Police are urging Humboldt Park residents to be vigilant following nine reported robberies in April and May.

In each incident, the robbers struck the person from behind and forcefully took property before fleeing on foot, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In one incident, a black and silver handgun was shown.

All nine robberies happened between April 11 and May 4, with two on April 28 and April 29, at all hours of the day, police said. Six happened between the 3200 and 3600 blocks of West Chicago Avenue and the other three happened in nearby blocks.

Police said several males and females may be involved.

Anyone with information about these robberies should reach out to Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

In March and April, 10 vehicle thefts were reported in Humboldt Park and nearby Garfield Park.

