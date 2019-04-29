Robberies in Lawndale prompt community alert

Police are warning residents on the West Side to be aware of their surroundings following a string of armed robberies reported this month in Lawndale.

In each incident, two to three males approach victims, display or imply they have a handgun and take property from them, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies took place:

About 9:30 p.m. April 19 in the 3600 block of West Ogden Avenue;

About 6:50 a.m. April 23 in the 1900 block of South Hamlin Avenue; and

About 1:20 a.m. April 27 in the 1500 block of South Central Park Avenue;

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

