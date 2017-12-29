Robberies reported downtown, Near South Side

Several robberies were reported last week in downtown Chicago and on the Near South Side.

The robberies occurred in the late afternoon and evening hours, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

In the cases, the robbers came up to their victims from behind and pushed them to the ground or punched them, police said. Wallets, cellphones and purses were taken. In one incident, a handgun was displayed.

The most recent robbery happened about 5 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. Earlier robberies happened:

• at 8:27 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 200 block of East 18th Street;

• about 8 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 200 block of South State Street; and

• about 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.